Super Troopers 3 Survives Potential Disney Purge, Could Actually Happen Very Soon

At long last, it seems like Broken Lizard is getting the gang back together for another round of cop-related shenanigans. That's right! After much discussion in recent years, it seems that "Super Troopers 3" is coming together. While a formal announcement hasn't been made, writer/director Jay Chandrasekhar has revealed that the project is in active discussions at Disney and appears to be close to getting approval. In short, unless something derails it, it's happening.

During a recent appearance on the "Holmberg's Morning Sickness" radio show, Chandrasekhar revealed that, despite Disney's $71.3 billion purchase of Fox in 2019, "Super Troopers 3" is still very much alive. It was previously revealed during San Diego Comic-Con in 2018 that the sequel will be titled "Winter Soldiers," and whether or not that's still the case remains to be seen. But Chandrasekhar did provide a promising update on the status of the film:

"We're in the final discussion with Disney about making Super Troopers 3."

It might have seemed like a new "Super Troopers" movie would die an unceremonious death with the franchise being controlled by Disney. However, the Mouse House has embraced some R-rated fare, with the success of movies like "Deadpool & Wolverine" at the box office demonstrating that such adult-focused films can bring big profits.

Chandrasekhar joked that Disney now owns "most of California." He also suggested that "Super Troopers" is a "cash cow" both for the studio and for his comedy troupe Broken Lizard. "If Law and Order can make 150 episodes, we can do three movies," the filmmaker concluded.