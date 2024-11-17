Tom Cruise Had One Condition For His 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony Cameo

If there's one thing Tom Cruise is known for beyond being a movie megastar, it's doing his own stunts. There was a time when the star decided he wanted to be taken very seriously as an actor, and so we entered the age of "Eyes Wide Shut" and "Vanilla Sky" Cruise, during which time he did an admirable job in his more serious roles. But as his career continued, Cruise has leaned more heavily into his standing as one of the industry's premier action stars, most obviously by churning out a bewildering amount of "Mission: Impossible" movies that all hinge on the idea that the actor himself is performing the outrageous feats featured therein.

I write, of course, about such things as Cruise performing 13,000 motorbike jumps in order to prepare for his big "Mission: Impossible 7" stunt, or his plane stunt in "Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation" that saw the actor strapped to the side of a real cargo plane as it took off from a runway. Add to that a bunch of stories in the press about Cruise breaking this or that bone during filming for his long-running action series, and the man has basically become one never-ending human stunt.

It seems his penchant for putting himself in harm's way extends beyond movies, too, as was the case when he helped close the 2024 Paris Olympics and build hype for the upcoming 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles by jumping from the top of the Stade de France before peeling out of the stadium on a motorbike while holding the Olympic flag. Knowing what we know about the man's fearlessness, you can probably guess his one condition for being part of this momentous occasion.