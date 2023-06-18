Tom Cruise's Plane Stunt In Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation Took Some Convincing

Tom Cruise is one of the last true movie stars. His commitment to authenticity through death-defying stunts is crazy but also refreshing in a CGI-heavy cinematic landscape where individual actors don't shine quite as brightly. Cruise continues to top himself with each jaw-dropping stunt in the "Mission Impossible" series. Frequently without the use of a stunt double, he has done everything from scaling the Burj Khalifa, climbing on rocks one-handed, and holding his breath underwater for six minutes. One of the most spectacular action sequences is from "Mission Impossible – Rogue Nation" where Cruise actually hangs onto the side of an ascending airplane.

As Ethan Hunt, Tom Cruise grips a giant cargo plane while zooming down the runway. The camera never wavers from the airplane's edge as it gets higher and higher until the ground below resembles tiny puzzle pieces. None of the shots are digital, except for the removal of wires that held Cruise onto the plane. These images of an actor genuinely risking his life for the sake of entertainment are both terrifying and thrilling. This entire opening scene is an ambitious piece of filmmaking that immediately surges the audience's adrenaline.

But it wasn't easy for Tom Cruise to perform such an intense practical effect. Since there were a lot of risks involved, the French aeronautics company in charge of the Airbus 400 had to be convinced. It was not exactly an easy decision to allow one of the biggest action heroes in the world to dangle from their massive machine thousands of feet in the air.