David Boreanaz And T.J. Thyne Worked Together Before Bones

There are 246 episodes of "Bones," and T.J Thyne starred in everyone one of them. Playing forensic entomologist Jack Hodgins went against the one thing Thyne tried to avoid — namely, becoming a series regular and playing the same character over multiple episodes. But after 12 seasons of the hit Fox procedural, the actor was surely glad to have been a part of such a long-running success.

What's more, it's not as if the show didn't give Thyne enough to work with. In the season 11 episode "The Doom in the Boom," for example, Hodgins became paralyzed from the waist down, which prompted Thyne to go full method in order to portray the character's struggles to adapt to his new reality. Alongside this dramatic moment in his character's story, Hodgins also had a long-running relationship with Angela Montenegro (Michaela Conlin), becoming a husband and father by the series' end.

So, while Thyne was initially reluctant to take on the demands of a recurring role on network TV, he clearly had a lot to work with during his 11 seasons on "Bones." Interestingly enough, taking the role of Jack Hodgins also allowed him to reunite with a former colleague who just so happened to be fronting Fox's drama: David Boreanez.