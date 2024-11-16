David Boreanaz And T.J. Thyne Worked Together Before Bones
There are 246 episodes of "Bones," and T.J Thyne starred in everyone one of them. Playing forensic entomologist Jack Hodgins went against the one thing Thyne tried to avoid — namely, becoming a series regular and playing the same character over multiple episodes. But after 12 seasons of the hit Fox procedural, the actor was surely glad to have been a part of such a long-running success.
What's more, it's not as if the show didn't give Thyne enough to work with. In the season 11 episode "The Doom in the Boom," for example, Hodgins became paralyzed from the waist down, which prompted Thyne to go full method in order to portray the character's struggles to adapt to his new reality. Alongside this dramatic moment in his character's story, Hodgins also had a long-running relationship with Angela Montenegro (Michaela Conlin), becoming a husband and father by the series' end.
So, while Thyne was initially reluctant to take on the demands of a recurring role on network TV, he clearly had a lot to work with during his 11 seasons on "Bones." Interestingly enough, taking the role of Jack Hodgins also allowed him to reunite with a former colleague who just so happened to be fronting Fox's drama: David Boreanez.
Seeley Booth and Jack Hodgins used to be Angel and unnamed laywer
Alongside Emily Deschanel as Temperance "Bones" Brennan, David Boreanez played lead character Agent Seeley Booth in "Bones." But for anybody who grew up in the 90s, the man is best known as Angel, the brooding love interest of Sarah Michelle Gellar's slayer in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." Boreanez played the character for three seasons before leaving to front his own spin-off "Angel." The show, which first aired in 1999, saw the titular vamp relocate to Los Angeles to run a private detective business alongside a team of investigators and demon hunters.
"Angel" ran for five seasons until 2004, and during that period Boreanez actually worked alongside T.J. Thyne for the first time. Thyne portrayed an unnamed lawyer working for the villainous Wolfram & Hart firm across three episodes of "Angel" season 5. Though he didn't have much screen time, Thyne appeared alongside his future "Bones" co-star in multiple scenes, marking the beginning of what would become a long TV relationship.
SInce "Bones" wrapped up in 2017, Thyne has shown up in guest spots on various TV shows and landed some recurring roles, including that of real-life cinematographer Gordon Willis in "The Offer." However, he has yet to appear alongside Boreanez in anything else — though, considering both Boreanez and Emily Deschanel seem game for a potential 13th season of "Bones," we might yet see the pair reunited.