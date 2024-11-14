Phoenix #5 Brings The Marvel Superheroine Face To Face With Eternity [Exclusive Preview]

"X-Men" comic relaunch "From The Ashes" only started back in July, but the initiative already has 10 ongoing series (plus three mini-series). "X-Men" office editor Tom Brevoort has said that his goal is a new issue no. 1 be published every month. I'm not convinced this mutant saturation is the best move, nor that "From The Ashes" was worth Marvel editorial pulling the plug on the X-Men's new homeland Krakoa. Don't get me wrong, though, there have been some good "From The Ashes" titles — among them "Phoenix" by Stephanie Phillips and Alessandro Miracolo.

Unlike most of the ongoing "X-Men" titles, "Phoenix" is not set on Earth. Jean Grey, now in greater control of her Phoenix powers than ever, is traveling the galaxy in a starship helping those in need. She's been hanging out with other galactic heroes, like her father-in-law Corsair and Captain Marvel, and fighting galactic villains, like Thanos' Black Order. The result is a pulpy space adventure comic with a strong lead character.

(Note: Miracolo has been accused of tracing several panels of his "Phoenix" art from previous Marvel comics drawn by Olivier Coipel and Stuart Immonen. Marvel has not officially responded to the allegations, and he is still working on "Phoenix" for now. It's up to you to decide if this puts you off the book, and whether the tracing allegations hold weight. See a previously cited comparison of Miracolo's "Phoenix" art with Coipel's Marvel work below.)

Marvel has shared a preview of "Phoenix" #5 with /Film. The issue synopsis reads:

"LIFE INCARNATE VERSUS ENERGY INFINITE! Jean Grey made a human choice, and it's come back to haunt her: The Dark God Perrikus has been freed from prison and set loose on a path of death and destruction. Now the PHOENIX must take action to protect her universe!"

"Phoenix" #5 will conclude Volume 1 of "Phoenix" — "Orbital Resonance." This opening arc has been building up to Phoenix vs Perrikus since the beginning. In "Phoenix" #1, Jean was called to save a space station prison where Perrikus was held. While she was busy saving the station, he escaped. That's the "human choice" referenced in the synopsis, and its consequences came to the planet where Perrikus landed. He killed a whole village except a young girl, Adani, who he had been training to hate and kill the Phoenix. Who will be Jean's toughest foe: Perrikus, or his apprentice?

