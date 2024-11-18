The Biggest Problem At Disney And Universal Theme Parks Is Keeping People Off The Best Rides

Although there's no rule saying that you have to ride a theme park attraction once you get in line for it, it's rare to see people walk out of the line once they've arrived at the loading area. Most of the time, if that does happen, it's likely because a parent has failed to convince their young child to experience an attraction that seems tailor-made to shake them to their core. But just as theme parks like Walt Disney World and Universal Studios have tried one-upping each other by making more technologically complex attractions themed to everything from the Harry Potter films to "Avatar," they've also established a new reason why people can't ride some of the best rides: Their seats are for those under a certain weight.

Though the need for people to literally test out rides before they enter a line is not a new one, it's an issue at both Orlando-based resorts. At the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World, for example, one of the biggest new rides is Tron Lightcycle / Run. (Yes, the slash is officially part of the title.) The concept of the ride is that you've been sucked into the world of Tron for a race on the slick lightcycle vehicles to see if you can clear eight gates on your team faster than other "programs" can. But the ride vehicle itself is both restrictive and oddly uncomfortable. I speak from recent experience, having spent the first week of the month at the Walt Disney World resort for the first time in over a decade. (Side note, but in case you were wondering, it is immensely odd to be at the Magic Kingdom the day after a U.S. presidential election.) So in many ways, it was like visiting Disney for the first time, especially in the brave new world of Tron.

Considering that the ride experience itself lasts upwards of 90 seconds (and that's if you're being generous about the start of the attraction), you have to go through a lot of hoops to ride Tron Lightcycle / Run. After dropping off any fairly large loose items at free indoor lockers (such as your wallet or purse), you go to the loading area, where Disney Cast Members politely but firmly and repeatedly encourage you to put any smaller loose items in the small compartment directly below your face on your given lightcycle, because otherwise you're liable to lose it. This is all to say that while I was able to ride Tron Lightcycle / Run, I don't know that I felt like I saw it in full, because I had to take off my glasses while on the ride. (Since the initial boost of speed sends you soaring pretty fast in a brief outdoor section, I'm liable to believe that I could've lost my specs on the ride.)