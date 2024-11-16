A Ghostbusters Star Had A Cameo You Probably Missed In Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom

Despite improving its reputation over time, "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" remains notorious in its own way. The prequel to 1981's "Raiders of the Lost Ark" saw Indy team up with a new sidekick, Short Round (Ke Huy Quan), and Kate Capshaw's nightclub singer Willie Scott for a decidedly darker tale than its predecessor. Though it has since been reappraised, "Temple of Doom" was met with a mixture of confusion and consternation upon its 1984 release, even while it became a box office success. None of this should have been all that surprising for director Steven Spielberg, however, seeing as the original "Temple of Doom" writer was scared away by the story he and George Lucas had in mind.

Now, some 40 years after it first debuted, "Temple of Doom" occupies an odd space in the "Indiana Jones" lineage, simultaneously overcoming its initial reaction while still trailing some controversy, especially over its infamous banquet scene and y'know, the child murder stuff. Which is why, sometimes, it's nice to forget all the controversy and just nerd out over some of the film's Easter eggs and hidden details. One such example which may have escaped even diehard fans of the franchise is a brief "Temple of Doom" cameo by a "Ghostbusters" star that lasts all of 18 seconds.