Bruce Willis' Favorite Scene From Die Hard Is Unexpected

This post contains spoilers for "Die Hard."

Having to choose a favorite scene from "Die Hard" is like sticking to one dish in an all-you-can-eat buffet. The bounties that 1988's "Die Hard" — which is now considered one of the greatest action films of all time — offers are plentiful, but the thing it does best is establish a male protagonist who isn't invincible or immune to emotions; instead, they're as flawed and vulnerable as the average person. At the same time, however, John McClane (Bruce Willis) is anything but average, given his ability to circumvent every attempt to kill him due to sheer luck and emerge as a reluctant hero who must give into vigilantism against all odds.

The opening of "Die Hard" can be considered a solid scene unto itself. As McClane is taken to Nakatomi Plaza by his driver Argyle (De'voreaux White), their exchange allows us to learn a few quick facts about the kind of world they inhabit. McClane cannot bear to sit in the back, so he sits in the front next to Argyle, and when the latter puts on "Christmas in Hollis" by Run-DMC, McClane requests Christmas music instead. "But this is Christmas music," Argyle quips, and he is obviously right; the tone of the opening scene, and the way this ride is shot on the cusp of dusk, establishes "Die Hard" itself as a different kind of Christmas movie, the biggest difference being that something ominous lurks on the horizon.

Plenty of other scenes from the film are endlessly rewatchable, such as when McClane crawls through the ventilation shaft while giving himself a humorous pep talk or the genuinely audacious rooftop jump (which Willis filmed on his first day on set) that feels equal parts realistic and fantastical. However, when Entertainment Weekly asked Bruce Willis about his favorite "Die Hard" scene in 2007, the actor highlighted an unconventional yet powerful moment that subtly defines John McClane as an action hero.