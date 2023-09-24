The Correct Order To Watch The Die Hard Movies

The "Die Hard" movies run the gamut from great to dire, but even the worst of the bunch can't undermine the franchise's standing as one of the all-time best action sagas in cinema history. The original "Die Hard" has influenced countless filmmakers and inspired untold "Die Hard" knock-offs. Which is ok because, as star Bruce Willis told Entertainment Weekly, "If I was going to make an action movie today and I hadn't done 'Die Hard,' I would totally rip it off."

But even if the likes of "Speed" or "Air Force One" never existed, 20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios following the Disney-Fox acquisition) arguably ripped off "Die Hard" enough by itself. The first film became a surprise hit when it arrived in the summer of 1988, and naturally, Hollywood decided John McClane needed the full franchise treatment. Thus the character was doomed to be placed in ever more perilous and unlikely scenarios as 20th Century Studios churned out sequel after sequel.

In the 35 years since John McClane first faced off against Hans Gruber, we've been treated to a further four films, making for five movies in the overall "Die Hard" canon. As such, you might be a little hazy on how the whole saga played out. Fox also gave up on numbering the sequels after the second one, so if you're looking to revisit the franchise, it's not as simple as following the titles.

As long as you just want to watch the "Die Hard" films in the correct chronological order, it's quite simple. If you want to preserve your memories of John McClane as an all-time great action hero, however, you might want to consider a different approach...