Here's Why Clint Eastwood Passed On Starring In Die Hard [Exclusive]

For those of us who grew up with "Die Hard" (especially the children of parents who deemed it one of their favorite Christmas movies), it is nearly impossible to imagine the film's blood-and-sweat-drenched protagonist John McClane being played by anyone other than Bruce Willis. Little did we know, Willis was essentially the last person everyone had in mind when it came to casting "Die Hard," as he wasn't considered a formidable action star at the time. Having only appeared in a handful of films beforehand, Willis made his name while starring in "Moonlighting," a dramedy about private investigators and their L.A. case files that garnered the actor three Golden Globe nominations and two Emmy nods. Suffice to say, Willis possessed the acting chops — his uphill battle was in proving that he could read as a gun-slinging, glass-walking action hero.

/Film's Jack Giroux recently spoke with screenwriter Jeb Stuart for an upcoming project, with the conversation momentarily turning to his work on "Die Hard." Though the fact that Clint Eastwood was once among many names considered to originally play John McClane is well-known among fans, Stuart really digs into why Eastwood passed on the role — and it's got more to do with comedic mistranslations than one might expect: "Ironically, his response to the producers was, 'I don't get the humor.'"