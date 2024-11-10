SNL Ruins Childhoods Everywhere With Erotic Artwork Of Disney Characters

Is there a more unholy pairing than children's cartoon characters and the internet? That's a question that the writers of "Saturday Night Live" may have been asking themselves when putting together this week's "Rorschach Test" sketch. Returning "SNL" guest host Bill Burr plays a firefighter whose responses to the famous ink blot test all share a common, childhood-ruining theme.

It's a sketch idea that can only have come from the writers accidentally stumbling upon (sure, let's go with that) "Rule 34" material online. Though broadly speaking Rule 34 refers to the ancient internet truism "if it exists, there is porn of it," it most commonly takes the form of decidedly non-sexual characters from Disney movies and other kids' media being put into erotic situations for the purposes of titillation.

In this instance, it seems "SNL" set itself the challenge of coming up with Rule 34 material that even the internet hadn't managed to think of yet. And that's how we all ended up looking at Mike Wazowski in a thong.