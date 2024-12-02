The First Western To Win Best Picture At The Oscars

In the history of the Academy Awards, only 17 Westerns have ever been nominated for Best Picture. A brief list of the nominees: "In Old Arizona" (1928), "Cimarron" (1931), "Viva Villa!" (1934), "Stagecoach" (1939), "The Ox-Bow Incident" (1943), "The Treasure of the Sierra Madre" (1948), "High Noon" (1952), "Shane" (1953), "How the West Was Won" (1963), "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" (1969), "Dances with Wolves" (1990), "Unforgiven" (1992), "No Country for Old Men" (2007), "True Grit" (2010), "Django Unchained" (2012), "Hell or High Water" (2016), and "The Power of the Dog" (2021).

Others may be on the border of the genre, like, say, "Brokeback Mountain" or "The Revenant," but the above 17 are indisputable.

The first of those 17 films to win Best Picture was Wesley Ruggles' American history epic "Cimarron," one of the highest-reviewed films of its day. Variety's 1931 review of the film praised it as one of the modern age's great spectacles, a pinnacle of pop filmmaking. The reviewer wrote that "Ruggles apparently gets the full credit for this splendid and heavy production. His direction misses nothing in the elaborate scenes, as well as in the usual filmmaking procedure." The New York Times was equally effusive, saying it was one of "the high spots of the year," and that it was a "bona-fide epic."

But those reviews are over 90 years old. In 2024, "Cimarron" has been reappraised multiple times, and nowadays, it ranks as one of the worst films to have ever won Best Picture. Its story now reads as painfully male-centric, racist, and the film at large celebrates the horrors of American colonialism. In the early 1930s, tales of bold American industrialism were seen as a success story. Compare "Cimarron" to Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon," and you'll begin to realize that a lot needed to be killed and destroyed for white men to become the mythic "titans of industry" they were celebrated as.