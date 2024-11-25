Giancarlo Esposito Had One Condition To Play The Mandalorian Villain Moff Gideon

Actor Giancarlo Esposito has played a lot of villains over the years. He was fried chicken and meth kingpin Gus Fring on "Breaking Bad" and its prequel series "Better Call Saul," the malicious magic mirror Sidney Glass in "Once Upon a Time," the voice of the megalomaniacal Lex Luthor on "Harley Quinn," and corrupt Vought head Stan Edgar on "The Boys." Instead of shying away from other antagonistic roles, however, he leaned into them, taking on the part of Moff Gideon, the biggest bad on the "Star Wars" Disney+ series "The Mandalorian."

Esposito is deliciously evil as Gideon, who was one of the warlords responsible for the Great Purge of Mandalore, killing thousands and taking the legendary Darksaber from the Mandalorian people by promising Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) that he will spare her people if she gives it to him. In true villain style, he takes it and then exterminates as many Mandalorians as he can anyway, leading to Bo-Katan dedicating herself to retrieving the Darksaber. It's a meaty, fantastic role, but there was just one very important condition for Esposito to accept it, and it had to do with his wardrobe.