Alfred Hitchcock's Favorite Movie Directed By Himself Is A 1943 Thriller

After a 14-year run as a feature filmmaker in England (which began during the silent era), Alfred Hitchcock was lured to Hollywood by the bold producer David O. Selznick to direct a big-screen adaptation of Daphne du Maurier's thriller novel "Rebecca." Though the two headstrong men clashed throughout the making of the movie, the finished 1940 film was a commercial and critical smash, topping the box office for the year and taking home the Academy Award for Best Picture. If there had been any doubts as to whether the British director's precise manner of visual storytelling, already perfected in triumphs like "The 39 Steps" and "The Lady Vanishes," would translate to Hollywood, they were instantly dispelled.

"Rebecca" would prove to be the least Hitchcockian movie the director would make in America, as the master of suspense wasted no time in reverting to his trademark style for his second (and better) 1940 film, "Foreign Correspondent." Hitchcock remained in this groove over the next couple of years with "Suspicion" (his first with Cary Grant) and "Saboteur" (his most underrated movie) before turning his macabre gaze toward small-town America with the Thornton Wilder-scripted "Shadow of a Doubt."

Hitchcock knocked out more than his share of classics throughout his brilliant career, and there can be no wrong answer when cinephiles name their favorite work of his. "Vertigo," "Psycho," "Rear Window" ... how can you choose just one? (I can, and I choose "Marnie.") But when Hitchcock himself was judging his own work, one title stood out among his many masterpieces. For him, it was that time Uncle Charlie dropped in on his sister's family in Santa Rosa, California in "Shadow of a Doubt."