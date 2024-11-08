Where Was Trigger Warning Filmed? Every Location In The Netflix Movie In Real Life

This post contains spoilers for "Trigger Warning."

Remember "Dark Angel?" The 2000 sci-fi drama series that starred Jessica Alba in her breakthrough role really left a mark on those who favor stories set in dystopian, cyberpunk-influenced futures. The show has Alba playing Max Guevara (X5-452), a genetically enhanced super-soldier who escapes from a government facility to fight corruption and crime under the guise of a cat burglar. "Dark Angel" positioned Alba firmly as an action hero with a knack for excelling in fight scenes, as Max's existence is marked with violent vigilantism and a fluid approach to confrontation. Indeed, Alba has only continued to shine in action-centric roles over the years that've followed. That includes her recent foray into the genre with Netflix's "Trigger Warning," in which she plays Parker, an extremely skilled CIA combatant/investigator whose mission in Syria comes to a halt after she receives distressing news about her father.

Parker's homecoming to New Mexico is shrouded in grief, as she must now unearth the reasons behind her father's sudden death while dealing with a violent gang that has taken hold over the town she grew up in. Although Parker is more than capable of navigating these turgid waters, she must call upon the aid of trusted allies to get to the bottom of this case. Hacker Spider (Tone Bell) and local dealer Mike (Gabriel Basso) complement Parker's formidable skills throughout this intensely personal mission, while we become privy to a story where location is paramount to Parker's ongoing investigation — as every comforting corner of her hometown has now been tainted with the shadow of the murder of a loved one.

But where exactly was "Trigger Warning" filmed? Let us take a deeper look into the locations of Parker's journey.