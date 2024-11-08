Before Superman, Henry Cavill Starred In An Action Thriller Flop With Bruce Willis

Henry Cavill is, by all accounts, a big star with an enviable career. But there's always been a certain tinge of unfulfilled potential to his journey. The British actor was almost James Bond before Daniel Craig won the role for 2006's "Casino Royale." Then, when he did land the role of the Man of Steel in the now-defunct DCEU, Cavill proved to be a great Superman that never really got a great Superman movie. Then, after making a high-profile exit from Netflix's "The Witcher" in 2022, Cavill announced he was back as Superman, before it was confirmed that he was, in fact, not back as Superman.

Despite these missteps and misfortunes, it's not as if the actor has struggled for roles. Following his unfortunate Superman return that never was, Cavill announced that he's starring in and executive producing a "Warhammer 40,000" series for Amazon and is currently gearing up to star in the long-awaited "Highlander" remake. Cavill is also set to lend his jawline to another fan-favorite geek franchise by fronting a "Voltron" movie. So, while he may never have been Bond, and never had his chance to really shine as Supes, the actor is at least living out his geek fantasies on-screen.

Long before any of this transpired, however, the British star was still just trying to find his way in Hollywood. As part of that journey, and just a year before he starred in "Man of Steel," he managed to land a role opposite Bruce Willis in 2012 action thriller "The Cold Light of Day." But once again, this entry in his filmography felt like more unfulfilled potential — mainly because the film wasn't very good.