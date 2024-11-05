Jeri Ryan Turned Down A New Star Trek Spin-Off After Picard Ended

In the "Star Trek: Picard" series finale "The Last Generation" (April 20, 2023), the villain was exploded and most of the heroes were rescued. Tragically, the cantankerous-but-resolute Captain Liam Shaw (Todd Stashwick) was killed on board his ship, the Titan-A, inspiring a wave of ambivalence from his first officer, Commander Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan). Seven was never respected by Captain Shaw; he felt her Borg implants made her an enemy and he would always deadname her, calling her the name she had before she was assimilated.

After Captain Shaw's death, however. Seven was put in command of the Titan-A on his posthumous recommendation (he left a recording). The ship was re-christened the Enterprise-G and "Picard" ended with a tease of a spinoff series starring Ryan. "Star Trek: Picard" showrunner Terry Matalas made no secrets that he was deliberately using the final episode to tease an additional "Star Trek" spinoff he intended to call "Star Trek: Legacy." Indeed, after "Picard" ended, many fans cried out to Paramount to greenlight "Legacy," setting it on board the Enterprise-G, and the fans were joined by several "Picard" actors who would have been happy to be involved.

"Legacy" will never come to be, but many found the idea to be tantalizing. Ryan certainly wanted to be part of "Legacy."

Speaking at a 2024 "Star Trek" convention in Texas (handily covered by TrekMovie), Ryan revealed that she was once approached about reprising Captain Seven of Nine on a completely different "Star Trek" spinoff other than "Legacy." Sadly, however, she didn't have any other details beyond the fact that she had been asked.