One Of 2024's Biggest Box Office Flops Is Getting A Second Life On Netflix

This year has been plagued by some pretty big box office bombs, from "Joker: Folie à Deux" utterly failing to meet the expectations set up by its predecessor to "Borderlands" flopping harder than a middle-aged gamer playing against 12-year-olds on "Fortnite." Now, at least one of the biggest box office flops of the year is getting a second life on Netflix.

"Harold and the Purple Crayon" is currently holding the number 5 spot on Netflix's top 10 streaming charts. Directed by Carlos Saldanha, the film is a live-action sequel to Crockett Johnson's beloved children's book of the same name that centers on Harold (Zachary Levi), a man who can make anything come to life simply by drawing it, who had drawn himself in his favorite book as a kid. In the film, a grown Harold draws himself off the book and goes out to the physical world, where he learns that his magic crayon has more power than any person should have. Unsurprisingly, the crayon gets in the wrong hands, so it is up to Harold and some unlikely friends to save the day.

The film was released earlier this year to disastrous results. "Harold and the Purple Crayon" opened to just $6 million domestically, and went on to bomb its way to making just $26 million domestically out of a $40 million dollar budget. Still, that isn't stopping Netflix users from turning this into an unlikely streaming hit.