Harold And The Purple Crayon Is The Big Baffling Box Office Disaster Of The Summer

Things have been looking up at the box office as of late, with movies like "Inside Out 2," "Deadpool & Wolverine," and even Neon's indie horror hit "Longlegs" lifting us out of a pretty dreadful situation. Unfortunately, the rising tide doesn't always lift all boats. Sony's "Harold and the Purple Crayon" hit theaters this past weekend, instantly becoming one of the biggest misfires of the year thus far. The only saving grace is that we're talking about a mid-budget movie and not one with a full-on blockbuster budget. Even so, things are looking rough with no reason to believe they're going to get much better.

Director Carlos Saldanha's "Harold and the Purple Crayon" opened to just $6 million domestically while playing on more than 3,300 screens. It placed at number six on the charts, placing behind "Inside Out 2" ($6.7 million), which was on its eighth weekend in theaters. This live-action take on Crockett Johnson's beloved children's book of the same name was also playing on far more screens than Pixar's latest. To make matters worse, the film only pulled in $3 million internationally in its debut, meaning its global opening stands at just $9 million. Against a $40 million budget (before marketing), that's brutal.

For the sake of comparison, it's probably going to end up in a similar range as Lionsgate's flop "Arthur the King" ($7.6 million opening, $25 million domestic finish) or the faith-based "Ordinary Angels" ($6.1 million opening, $19.1 million domestic finish). The difference is that both of those movies were much cheaper to make. We're also seeing that "Harold" is probably going to have limited international appeal, meaning Sony can't depend on overseas audiences to bail them out. This one is going to bomb, no two ways about it.