Why Rocky And Ginger's Voices Were Recast For Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget [Set Visit]

Voice acting can make or break the success of an animated film. In the past, Hollywood understood that in order to deliver the best possible film, actors able to convey a range of emotions without the assistance of their body language were brought in for the job. At some point, that skill was traded in for celebrity stunt casting, sparking endless debates surrounding casting decisions. That isn't to say that well-known actors don't frequently pull off character-defining performances — quite the contrary. One of the best examples comes from 2000's "Chicken Run," which featured "Absolutely Fabulous" star Julia Sawalha as Ginger and Mel Gibson as "Rocky." Both performers are still working actors today, so one would think they'd return to voice the characters the long-awaited sequel "Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget," right?

Wrong.

"Shazam!" star Zachary Levi has replaced Mel Gibson as Rocky while Thandiwe Newton is joining the cast as Ginger. Replacing Gibson makes sense since the man has become the definition of "controversial" in the last two decades, but what about Sawalha? She spoke out in 2020 about the decision to be recast and said she felt like she had been "plucked, stuffed and roasted," recast for sounding "too old." It's also been said that Gibson's controversy had nothing to do with his recasting (Sure, Jan), and that this was all simply a matter of wanting to shake things up to support the story.

/Film's own Hannah Shaw-Williams visited the set of "Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget" and spoke to producer and Aardman Animation co-founder Peter Lord to get to the bottom of the casting change.