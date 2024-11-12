Star Trek's Anson Mount Stole An Acting Trick From William Shatner

The Captain Pike Trekkies see on "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" is a very different Captain Pike they saw in the original 1966 "Star Trek" pilot "The Cage." The latter Pike was played by Jeffrey Hunter as an angry, passionate figure, quick to lose his temper, and only able to solve problems through sheer force of enraged will. The Pike as seen in the 2009 "Star Trek" movie was played by Bruce Greenwood had a scene so "hideously uncomfortable" that we're shocked he agreed to return for the sequel. The newer Pike, as played by Anson Mount, is a lighthearted, gregarious figure, eager to engage in jocular diplomacy and greet any and all members of his staff into his quarters for breakfast. The Hunter Pike seems like he would be an intimidating boss. The Mount Pike is the boss you always wish you'd get whenever you start a new job.

Indeed, if there's any character in "Star Trek" history that Pike most closely resembles, it might actually be Commander Riker (Jonathan Frakes) on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," as he, too, developed a command style based on social cheer and lighthearted banter; Riker was the one who loved playing poker with the Enterprise's senior staff. Pike is a far cry from the Boy Scout of Captain Archer (Scott Bakula), the authoritarian of Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew), the no-nonsense battle-worn ultraboss of Captain Sisko (Avery Brooks), the stern diplomat of Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart), or the gut-level man-of-action of Captain Kirk (William Shatner).

In a 2023 interview with CinemaBlend, however, Mount admitted that he took a few subtle acting cues from Shatner when it came time to play Captain Pike. Although Captain Kirk (as played by Paul Wesley) is a recurring character on "Strange New Worlds," a single quirk of Shatner's performance leaked into Pike as well. Notably, Mount observed that Shatner always kept one hand in frame while seated in his captain's chair. That, Mount said, allows him to be far more expressive.