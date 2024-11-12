Star Trek's Anson Mount Stole An Acting Trick From William Shatner
The Captain Pike Trekkies see on "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" is a very different Captain Pike they saw in the original 1966 "Star Trek" pilot "The Cage." The latter Pike was played by Jeffrey Hunter as an angry, passionate figure, quick to lose his temper, and only able to solve problems through sheer force of enraged will. The Pike as seen in the 2009 "Star Trek" movie was played by Bruce Greenwood had a scene so "hideously uncomfortable" that we're shocked he agreed to return for the sequel. The newer Pike, as played by Anson Mount, is a lighthearted, gregarious figure, eager to engage in jocular diplomacy and greet any and all members of his staff into his quarters for breakfast. The Hunter Pike seems like he would be an intimidating boss. The Mount Pike is the boss you always wish you'd get whenever you start a new job.
Indeed, if there's any character in "Star Trek" history that Pike most closely resembles, it might actually be Commander Riker (Jonathan Frakes) on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," as he, too, developed a command style based on social cheer and lighthearted banter; Riker was the one who loved playing poker with the Enterprise's senior staff. Pike is a far cry from the Boy Scout of Captain Archer (Scott Bakula), the authoritarian of Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew), the no-nonsense battle-worn ultraboss of Captain Sisko (Avery Brooks), the stern diplomat of Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart), or the gut-level man-of-action of Captain Kirk (William Shatner).
In a 2023 interview with CinemaBlend, however, Mount admitted that he took a few subtle acting cues from Shatner when it came time to play Captain Pike. Although Captain Kirk (as played by Paul Wesley) is a recurring character on "Strange New Worlds," a single quirk of Shatner's performance leaked into Pike as well. Notably, Mount observed that Shatner always kept one hand in frame while seated in his captain's chair. That, Mount said, allows him to be far more expressive.
Anson Mount picked up a single subtle hand gesture from William Shatner
Mount was asked by the CinemaBlend interviewer, Mick Joest, if he had selected any notable physical tics akin to the lauded Riker Maneuver or Picard Meneuver, so named by Trekkies (the former is swinging one's leg over a chair to sit, while the latter is the adjustment of one's uniform as they stand). Mount hadn't thought about such tics, but he did pay attention to his physical performance, thanks to his observation about Shatner. Mount said the following:
"I saw this thing from Shatner that he used to do, which is really smart actually. When he would sit in the command chair, and he would have his elbow up on the armrest like this, right? Which is very smart because what he's doing is getting his hand into the frame. While you're remaining focused, and a decision has not yet been made, your hand can kind of subtly reveal what's going on inside."
The hand, as one might see in the picture above, allows Mount another emotional outlet. His face can be calm, but his hand can be twitching nervously. We'll know he means business when he grasps his armrest, or that he's relieved when he touches his forehead. These are the kinds of small gestures actors always have to think about. It may be a small thing, but it adds a great deal. It seems that Shatner did this instinctually, allowing himself the freedom to gesture. That's no small thing for an actor.
Mount will be playing Captain Pike in the third season of "Strange New Worlds" when it debuts on Paramount+ in 2025. After hearing his confession, it's wholly likely Trekkies will be paying closer attention to his hands.