Ridley Scott has made the baffling decision to sequelize his 2000 peplum flick "Gladiator" 24 years after the original came out. The not-so-historically-accurate "Gladiator II" will follow Lucius Verus (Paul Mescal), who's apparently the grown son of Maximus (Russell Crowe) from the original movie, as he gets into bloody, sword-wielding shenanigans of his own. Connie Nielsen is returning to play Verus' mother Lucilla in the sequel, which also features new characters played by Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington. Like most of Scott's movies, "Gladiator II" will be party produced by Scott Free, the director's own production company (which has handled all the director's films since 1991's "Thelma & Louise").

Relevant to this article: the Scott Free vanity card is a shadowy, 18-second animated short wherein a mysterious figure in a cloak lights a cigarette in the darkness before being startled by an opening door. The figure then runs a few steps and transforms into a bird. The vanity card was made by an artist named Gianluigi Toccafondo, a purveyor of short films. His movies tend to be shimmery and dreamy, incorporating a lot of painterly images that quiver and transform. A collection of his shorts can be found online on Vimeo.

Toccafondo not only made the Scott Free vanity card, but he also animated certain small moments for the first "Gladiator." Scott, liking his work, wanted to hire Toccafondo for "Gladiator II" as well and reached out to get the Italian animator back on board ... though not before asking him a rather amusing question first.