The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Archie Bunker's Place

Even if you've never seen "All in the Family," there's a high probability that you're at least somewhat familiar with the character of Archie Bunker (Carroll O'Connor), his well-meaning albeit shrill wife Edith (Jean Stapleton), and his constant conflict as a conservative patriarch against a progressively evolving world. If that sounds like the set-up for every family sitcom ever made, it's because, well, it is. "All in the Family" is one of the most influential TV shows in history, and that's not even factoring in the web of spin-offs it inspired like "The Jeffersons," "Maude," "Gloria, "704 Hauser,' "Good Times," and "Archie Bunker's Place."

The latter was a direct continuation of "All in the Family," set primarily in the neighborhood tavern purchased by Archie in the eighth season of the flagship sitcom. "Archie Bunker's Place" starts when he takes in a Jewish business partner named Murray Klein after co-owner Harry Snowden sells his share of the business. The beats are mostly the same as "All in the Family," with Archie being affirmed or challenged by those around him, but instead of it being within the safety of his home, Archie is now in a public restaurant and dealing with people who don't have a sense of familial obligation to put up with him.

Fans are likely aware of what the still living cast members of "All in the Family" have been up to after all of these years, but the cast of "Archie Bunker's Place" is likely less known. Unfortunately, as an older TV show, a majority of the core cast has since passed on, but there are still plenty of faces still with us today that are worth celebrating.