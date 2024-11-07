The Only Reason Kevin Costner Agreed To Star In Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves

As long as there are rapacious billionaires and corrupt politicians hoarding wealth and making life miserable for the less fortunate, there will always be a need for the Robin Hood folk tale. The Sherwood Forest-dwelling outlaw who stole from the rich and gave to the poor has been depicted in films since Douglas Fairbanks slung a bow over his shoulder and strapped on a spiffy pair of tights in the 1922 landmark silent production "Robin Hood." Michael Curtiz delivered what still stands as the platonic ideal of a Robin Hood movie in 1938 with the Errol Flynn-starring "The Adventures of Robin Hood," but there have been other worthy takes on the character over the years, most notably Disney's 1973 animated film "Robin Hood" and Richard Lester's poignant 1976 romance "Robin and Marian" starring Sean Connery and Audrey Hepburn.

For most modern audiences, the most well-known rendition of the Robin Hood saga is 1991's "Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves." Kevin Costner was arguably the most in-demand star in Hollywood at the time of its release, and he delivered in a big way for Warner Bros. with a worldwide box office gross of $391 million ($905 million in 2024 dollars) — this despite the actual film not being any good (Michael Kamen's heroic score excepted)!

The problem is quite clearly the screenplay, which was so awful Alan Rickman secretly recruited playwright Peter Barnes and comedian Ruby Wax to concoct some good villainous lines for his portrayal of the wicked Sheriff of Nottingham. Costner also had problems with the "Prince of Thieves" script and initially turned the film down before a certain element of the production proved attractive enough to get him to sign on.