A 1996 Bruce Willis Western Was A Failed Remake Of An Akira Kurosawa Classic

In Stuart Galbraith IV's invaluable film biography "The Emperor and the Wolf" — a detailed rundown of the collaborations between director Akira Kurosawa and actor Toshiro Mifune — Kurosawa was asked about Sergio Leone's Western "A Fistful of Dollars." Kurosawa reportedly said that Leone's film was "a fine movie, but it's my movie." Leone, as cineastes all know, will be able to tell you, ripped off Kurosawa's 1961 film "Yojimbo," pretty much beat-for-beat, to make "A Fistful of Dollars." Toho, the production company that distributed "Yojimbo," sued Leone and the case was settled out of court.

"Yojimbo," for those unlucky enough not to have seen it, is about a nameless ronin (Mifune) who wanders into a remote 1860s village to discover a vicious gang battle raging. It seems two groups of yakuza are fighting over the gambling rights in this town, although no one appears to live there other than the gangsters. The nameless ronin bitterly and bemusedly begins manipulating both sides in an attempt to get them to destroy each other. "Yojimbo" is uncharacteristically cynical for Kurosawa.

Apart from "Fistful," "Yojimbo" has been remade or at least reimagined multiple times throughout film history. In 1970, the Franco Nero film "Django" also retreaded the "Yojimbo" concept in an Old West context. Also in 1970, director Hiroshi Inagaki made "Incident at Blood Pass," and even cast Mifune as a very similar character, sometimes even called Yojimbo. Then, in 1984, director John C. Broderick made "The Warrior and the Sorceress," which transposed the story into a Dark Ages fantasy.

Finally, in 1996, Walter Hill took a run at "Yojimbo" with "Last Man Standing," a part Western, part gangster picture that cast Bruce Willis in the Mifune role and moved the action to Prohibition-era Texas. It was, however, all flop.