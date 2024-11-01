Margot Robbie's Favorite Movie Of All Time Is A Stylish Crime Thriller

In Tarantino's filmography, "True Romance" is one of the two scripts he sold off (the other being "Natural Born Killers") while trying to get his directing career off the ground, which he eventually did one year before "True Romance" was released with "Reservoir Dogs." While a Tarantino-directed "True Romance" would've been a fun time, it would've been a different movie than the one we got, which was directed by the late, great Tony Scott. It's the peanut-butter-and-jelly combination of Tarantino's film dork edginess and Scott's slick, experimental humanism that gives "True Romance" its special verve, making it unique within the careers of both filmmakers. While Scott and Tarantino's influence on '90s cinema led to a lot of imitators, "True Romance" stands proud as a movie that's equal parts grounded, over-the-top, satiric, and, yes, romantic.

The core subgenre of "True Romance" is the "lovers on the run" movie, films that involve at least two romantically involved characters who for whatever reason run afoul of the law. These films ("Badlands," "Thelma & Louise," and "A Life Less Ordinary," to give some examples) contrast the affection of the protagonists with the dirty deeds they must do in the name of love. This same tonal contrast between sweet and sour can be seen in many of Margot Robbie's films, certainly in the trifecta of "Suicide Squad," "The Suicide Squad," and "Birds of Prey," and her penchant for portraying people just this side of the law in movies like "Focus," "I, Tonya," and the underseen "Dreamland" demonstrates her interest in finding the hearts of gold within outwardly disreputable criminals. There are echoes of Patricia Arquette's Alabama from "True Romance" within many of Robbie's characters, women who unabashedly own their sex appeal as much as their strength and independence: Naomi in "The Wolf of Wall Street," Sharon Tate in "...In Hollywood," Nellie in "Babylon," and yes, even "Barbie."

Robbie's body of work is a testament to just how well she understands the appeal of her favorite film of all time, as she takes to heart the multi-faceted aspects seen in "True Romance." In other words, she's not simply a fan of the snappy dialogue, slick cinematography, fashion, etc. She has an eye on the big picture, a quality that's allowed her to continue to be a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood. To sum it up by paraphrasing "True Romance" itself: she's so cool.