Japan's Theme Parks Are Still Doing Something American Parks Have Totally Abandoned

The Studio Ghibli Park is as far off from Disneyland as theme parks get. There are no big attractions or rides, no animatronics, costumes, nor parades. There aren't even speakers playing Ghibli music throughout the park. Though immersion is still the goal, it is less about stepping into a Ghibli movie and more about showing attendees how the movies evoke reality. That's because the park, which is divided into different themed areas, genuinely feels like a nature park, rather than artificial areas with fake trees all around. There's even a warning on the official website of wild animals you might encounter throughout the park.

The central piece of the park is the Ghibli Grand Warehouse, which is really a Ghibli museum with a screening room showing Ghibli short films, exhibitions about the history of the studio, and many recreations of popular scenes from Ghibli movies you take photos in. It's less about making it look like "My Neighbor Totoro" brought to life, and more about showing audiences how "My Neighbor Totoro" evokes the reality of the Japanese countryside, while also recreating parts of the movie for photos and immersion — like a stunning recreation of Satsuki and Mei's house from that movie.

The closest thing to actual rides you'll find in the park are a carousel and a flying machine ride located in the Valley of Witches area, which are just a regular carousel and flying machine but decorated with images from Ghibli movies. And yet, it works, because the area does feel like you're stepping into one of the many European-inspired Ghibli movies like "Kiki's Delivery Service" or "Howl's Moving Castle." It helps that there is an incredibly detailed recreation of the titular moving castle you can go inside of. But rather than every single detail of the fictional town Kiki lives in being replicated, the theme park area evokes the reality of the European towns that inspired Hayao Miyazaki when working on the masterpiece "Kiki's Delivery Service" (one of the best movies ever made, as chosen by us).