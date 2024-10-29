Agatha All Along Showrunner Reveals The Christopher Nolan Film That Changed Her Life [Exclusive]

This article contains spoilers for "Agatha All Along," episode 7, "Death's Hand In Mine."

"Agatha All Along" and "WandaVision" creator/showrunner Jac Schaeffer is seemingly obsessed with time. Her debut feature, "TiMER," is a sci-fi romantic comedy set in a world where a wrist implant countdown clock lets people know when they'll meet their soul mate, completely altering how people spend their time on Earth anticipating when it's time to settle down. "WandaVision" explores the way Wanda Maximoff's Westview Anomaly manipulates an entire town's sense of time through television tropes, while Agatha Harkness gets involved just to antagonize Wanda out of pettiness and a quest for power.

Now, with "Agatha All Along," Patti Lupone's Lilia Calderu has been revealed to be experiencing her life out of sequence, and her acceptance of living on a constantly jumping timeline becomes the key to understanding her tarot test while on The Witches' Road. I recently had the chance to talk with Schaeffer about "Agatha All Along" ahead of the double-episode series finale on October 30, 2024, and wanted to know where this obsession with time comes from.

"I've been thinking a lot about my obsession with time. I'm so enchanted by stories that deal with time in sort of mind-shaking ways," she tells me. She notes "Arrival" as one of her favorite movies of ever; Denis Villeneuve's time-bending, sci-fi masterpiece about aliens and communication features Amy Adams turning everyone watching into a puddle of tears with her brilliant performance as linguist Louise Banks. (I still cannot believe she didn't get an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.) But when it comes to Schaeffer's affinity for timey-wimey storytelling, it was Christopher Nolan's "Memento" that she cites as the movie that completely changed her life.