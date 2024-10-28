Dragon Ball Daima Finally Solves A Big Franchise Problem

"Dragon Ball" is back! The hugely influential franchise finally has a brand new anime for the first time since 2015's "Dragon Ball Super." Titled "Dragon Ball Daima," the series has a unique place in the franchise, being both a sequel to the original "Dragon Ball Z" as well as a prequel to the more recent "Dragon Ball Super." (For a firmer grasp on the franchise, check out our "Dragon Ball" beginner's guide.)

The thing that makes "Daima" both exciting but also deeply bittersweet is that it's the very last project "Dragon Ball" creator Akira Toriyama worked on before his tragic death earlier this year. Toriyama came up with the story and setting for "Daima," as well as many of its designs. The anime series is a delightful throwback to the original, pre-"Dragon Ball Z" era of "Dragon Ball," with a big sense of humor and seemingly more of a focus on gags and adventure than endless training and fighting.

In terms of the story, "Daima" takes place shortly after Majin Buu's defeat, when Gomah decides to claim his rightful throne as King of the Demon Realm following Dabura's death at Buu's hands (well, teeth, really). Anticipating a future ass-whopping by Goku and friends, however, Gomah decides to prevent his demise by turning all the main characters into children with the help of the titular Dragon Balls.

After gathering all the Dragon Balls, Gomah makes his wishes to the Eternal Dragon Shenron. Except, rather that granting three wishes like Gomah expects, the dragon only fulfills one of his wishes before disappearing. It's not like Shenron is partial when it comes to wish-granting; he's always been a neutral figure who doesn't really play sides regardless, even when the person making the wish has wicked intent. Indeed, Shenron has historically provided advice when he sees someone making a wish he considers impractical, and will even offer alternatives. At the same time, Shenron is rather inconsistent. For the entirety of the original "Dragon Ball," Shenron could only grant one wish, only for the Eternal Dragon to start granting three wishes on "Dragon Ball Z" ... sometimes.

Now, we finally have a definitive answer as to how Shenron's wish granting works in the "Dragon Ball" universe.