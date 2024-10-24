Mark Wahlberg's 2021 Sci-Fi Flop Is Climbing Prime Video's Top Charts

It's kind of funny that the 2021 Antoine Fuqua science fiction film "Infinite" is about memory, because it's pretty darn forgettable. The movie stars everyone's favorite hamburger man Mark Wahlberg as Evan McCauley, who discovers that he has skills and knowledge that feel like they come from other lifetimes. He's contacted by people calling themselves "infinites," who explain that his memories are real and they come from his past lives.

It's a pretty interesting premise, but the movie doesn't do anything worthwhile with it and our review gave "Infinite" a paltry 3/10. There are some great action sequences, of course, because Fuqua is one of the great reigning kings of action cinema. Otherwise,though, it's nearly two hours of a katana-wielding Marky Mark in dual roles. That's right: Mr. Funky Bunch plays not only Evan but one of his past selves, which means you get double the Mark Wahlberg. Do with that information what you will.

For some reason (maybe it's morbid curiosity?), "Infinite" is currently zooming up the Prime Video streaming charts despite having a mere 17% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film is currently No. 2 on Amazon's top 10 in the United States. Is this an appreciation for the action work of Antoine Fuqua? A bit of love for Wahlberg's incredible talented co-star Chiwetel Ejiofor? Maybe people just want a bit of ridiculous time travel nonsense? Whatever the case, it seems like the masses are clamoring for "Infinite."