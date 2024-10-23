The Batman's John Turturro Reveals The Real Reason He Turned Down The Penguin

Matt Reeves' 2022 superhero flick "The Batman" was yet another retooling of the character, this time as bleak as has ever been seen on the big screen. "The Batman" was more similar in tone to David Fincher's 1995 serial killer thriller "Seven" than to anything made by Christopher Nolan or Tim Burton. Reeves' film did include several familiar faces, however, using the same rogue's gallery as Leslie Martinson's seminal 1966 "Batman" feature film. Zoë Kravitz played Catwoman, this time as an apartment-living thief in deep with the mob. Paul Dano played the Riddler as a Zodiac-like serial killer who liked to leave clues at his crime scenes. Barry Keoghan had a brief mid-credits cameo as the Joker, already incarcerated for a previous shenanigan.

Most visible was the Penguin, played by Colin Farrell in impressive and extensive makeup. In "The Batman," the Penguin is a mid-level mob guy, known by the Gotham City police, but protected by a network of crime and corruption. The avian nickname was derived from his squat physique, pointed nose, and penchant for tuxedos. Better known to the police, and the true head of most of the city's criminal activity, was a non-cartoon crime lord named Carmine Falcone, played by the inimitable John Turturro. The true vastness of Falcone's massively corrupt enterprises would be revealed by the end of the 176-minute movie, proving him to be the central villain of the story.

The Penguin, while only a supporting player, was colorful enough to warrant his own spinoff series. Farrell reprised his role in HBO's new series, simply called "The Penguin," in September 2024. The series is ambitious and expensive and seeks to explore the depths of crime and evil in Gotham City, all while Batman isn't looking.

One might think that Carmine Falcone would appear in such a show via flashbacks (since he dies in "The Batman"), but, it turns out, Turturro wasn't interested. Mark Strong was cast in the role in his stead. In a new interview with Variety, Turturro revealed why he didn't want to participate in "The Penguin." Mainly, he objected to the show's depictions of violence against women.