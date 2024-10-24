The True Story Behind The 'Banned' Nickelodeon Horror Movie Cry Baby Lane

On October 28, 2000, kids all across America tuned into the Nickelodeon SNICK programming block to watch a new horror movie called "Cry Baby Lane." As bowls of microwaved popcorn flowed over, living room lights went down, and children gathered in front of the television, no one could have predicted that everyone watching would become a part of history. Directed by Peter Lauer ("The Adventures of Pete & Pete," "Arrested Development," "Scrubs"), "Cry Baby Lane" is about two brothers — the feeble Andrew (Jase Blankfort) and massive jerk Carl (Trey Rogers) — who love hearing ghost stories from the undertaker, Mr. Bennett (Frank Langella).

One night, the undertaker tells the story of a local farmer whose wife gave birth to conjoined twins (the movie uses the insensitive term "Siamese twins" because it was the year 2000), with one of the babies being noticeably evil. The farmer kept the twins locked up in an attic and away from the public eye before they eventually got sick and died together. The farmer then sawed the twins in half, burying the "good twin" in a cemetery and the "bad twin" in a shallow grave off the house on Cry Baby Lane. The brothers and a group of their friends decide to hold a seance outside the farmhouse to communicate with the good twin, but unintentionally awaken the evil twin by mistake. Now revived, the bad twin possesses everyone in town, including graveyard dogs, and Andrew must find a way to stop the evil.

"Cry Baby Lane" was supposed to be on the same scare level as a show like "Are You Afraid of the Dark," but the result was something so shocking, so terrifying that parents complained and Nickelodeon banned the film from ever airing again. The film became lost and locked away in the Nickelodeon vaults never to be seen again, until over a decade later when someone who had recorded the film off of the TV transferred their VHS footage to digital and uploaded it online.

At least, that's how legions of millennials remember it happening.