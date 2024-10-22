John Wick's Puppy Death Scene Was A Major Point Of Contention

I think it's safe to say that nobody — absolutely nobody — enjoys seeing a dog meet its end on screen. Dogs are (in my biased opinion) incredible creatures that humanity barely deserves in the first place, so why would we want to watch them get hurt or even killed in a movie or TV show? It feels like an uncrossable line in many ways. Apparently, the investors behind the first "John Wick" movie felt exactly like this when co-directors David Leitch and Chad Stahelski proposed the movie's big dog death scene.

As you probably know, the first movie in the "John Wick" franchise opens with the titular assassin, played by Keanu Reeves, mourning his late wife Helen (Bridget Moynihan), who arranged for him to receive a sweet beagle puppy after her passing. The puppy, named Daisy, immediately takes a shine to John, going so far as to curl up on his bed at night, and they form an immediate bond ... but when John refuses to sell his car to the petulant crime heir Iosef Tarasov ("Game of Thrones" veteran Alfie Allen), Iosef and his goons break into John's house, kill Daisy, and steal his car.

According to Leitch, who — alongside Stahelski — spoke to Business Insider for the movie's 10th anniversary, they got a lot of pushback about the puppy's death scene. "We were told, 'It's bad luck.' 'It's bad juju.' 'It's 'Old Yeller,' you can't do this!'" Stahelski recalled. "'No one will want to see this on screen; you're going to alienate the audience.' And I'm like, 'We're going to execute people at close range; killing the dog is one thing, but what about the brutal massacre of all these human beings? Are they going to be able to accept that?' They didn't understand that we were making a genre movie. We are genre fans to the core, and we know those hard-boiled moments are what make memorable moments."