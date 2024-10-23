Japan's Most Bizarre Crossover Highlights Barbenheimer's Biggest Missed Opportunity

Barbenheimer was an unprecedented cultural event. Born from two vastly different movies marketed at different audiences, with zero things in common other than a release date and the fact that they had big budgets, "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" somehow inspired a totally organic, fan-driven "crossover." Granted, it was never really a proper crossover, and neither film's marketing campaigns acknowledged the other's, but fans didn't care. As much as the cultural conversation was aware, Barbenheimer was real, and it made both "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" hugely successful at the box office.

Indeed, the fan-made double feature caught on, and soon enough thousands of people were planning to watch both halves of Barbenheimer back-to-back on release day, embracing each film as part of a whole rather than play into box office competition. But years before people coined the term Barbenheimer, and even years before another brilliant piece of counter programming made both "The Dark Knight" and "Mamma Mia!" box office successes, there were two vastly different Japanese franchises that had their own Barbenheimer moment. I'm talking about Hamtaro and Godzilla. Yes, the anime about adorable hamsters (known as Ham-Hams) doing cute hamster things, based on the manga and storybook series created by Ritsuko Kawai, and the iconic kaiju franchise about a giant lizard monster that terrorizes Tokyo. The two films had their own Barbenheimer moment, only their "crossover" event actually merged both franchises through an official double bill and merch to boot.

Back in December 15, 2001, Japanese audiences witnessed the release of two extremely different films arguably meant for very different audiences. On the one hand was "Godzilla, Mothra, and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack," the 26th film in the "Godzilla" franchise, and on the other was "Hamtaro: Adventures in Ham-Ham Land," a feature film spin-off of the "Hamtaro" anime following the titular hamster trying to find a magical seed to be able to talk to his owner Laura.