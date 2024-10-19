Marvel's Sebastian Stan Almost Played A Major Star Trek Movie Character

Sebastian Stan is about to have a very busy awards season. The man best known to devotees of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Bucky Barnes (a.k.a. the Winter Soldier) is earning raves for his portrayal of a young Donald J. Trump in Ali Abbasi's biographical drama "The Apprentice." Stan could very well earn further plaudits for his performance in "A Different Man," which already won him a Silver Bear for Best Performance at last February's Berlin International Film Festival. Here's hoping he doesn't overdo it, because after the Oscars are handed out next March, it'll be time to start promoting his role in the MCU extravaganza "Thunderbolts*".

Stan has had a fairly blessed career to this point. He's worked with some of the best directors to ever do it (Jonathan Demme, Ridley Scott, Steven Soderbergh), and has that steady MCU franchise gig to keep him busy should the roles ever inexplicably dry up. As for now, everything's coming up Sebastian (much to the consternation of former President Trump) — which seems like it's always been the case.

But, like any other actor, Stan does have some choice roles that got away. One of those parts would have had him boldly going where, well, a whole bunch of actors have gone before.