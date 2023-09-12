Poolman Review: Chris Pine's Chinatown-Inspired Neo-Noir Bellyflops [TIFF 2023]

Chris Pine is one of our best currently working actors, a performer who understands his assignments, capable of adding sincerity to both ridiculous genre roles like Edgin the Bard in the "Dungeons and Dragons" movie or Steve Trevor in "Wonder Woman," while also delivering gripping dramatic performances in films like "Hell or High Water." Now, he's adding director to his set of skills with his feature directorial debut, "Poolman," a neo-noir comedy about a pool cleaner uncovering a vast conspiracy.

Unfortunately, the film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, bellyflops almost as soon as it starts. The mystery is a convoluted mess, clearly attempting to marry the intrigue of "Chinatown" with the escalating chaos of a Coen Brothers movie while failing to make things compelling, all while the wacky humor falls flat. This is a movie with a great cast of comedic talent, including Danny DeVito and Stephen Tobolowsky, yet there's nothing particularly funny here. Instead, "Poolman" ends up full of details that feel too redundant and reminiscent of better movies, including Chris Pine's long-haired, bearded Zen master, who becomes too much of a rip-off of The Dude from "The Big Lebowski" to make much of an impression.

When we first meet him, Pine's pool cleaner character, Darren, performs a work ritual with the elegance of a ballet dancer, meticulously checking the pH levels of the pool in his apartment block while listening to "Flower Duet" from the opera "Lakmé" on his portable CD player before performing a choreographed cleaning. He cares deeply about his job, his friends — who include quasi-girlfriend Susan (Jennifer Jason Leigh), his therapist (Annette Bening) and her husband, washed-up movie director Jack (Danny DeVito) — and the city of Los Angeles, routinely attending city council meetings to give detailed presentations on public transport improvement.