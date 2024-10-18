This New Ghostbusters Ecto-1 Toy Is Incredible, But The Pricetag Is Mass Hysteria

Now for the bad news: The base model version of the "Ghostbusters" Plasma Series Ectomobile will cost $324.99. If you want the deluxe model with all the "Ghostbusters II" gear, you'll be paying $399.99. To quote a certain stuffy hotel manager, "I had no idea it would be so much. I won't pay it."

Honestly, this Ecto-1 looks incredible. The fact that it's scaled to the six-inch figures means it's big, and being equipped with all the right lights and sounds makes it even cooler. But the pricepoint still feels off. With only two bonus figures included in the base model (not counting the potential bonus of Louis Tully), this feels like it should only cost $250 at most. That's especially true when you consider the fact that the "Ghostbusters II" deluxe version only costs $75 more, and it comes with four additional figures with full accessories, on top of everything that transforms the Ecto-1 into the Ecto-1A. For comparison, there was once a Black Series TIE Fighter in the "Star Wars" toy line scaled to six-inch figures, and that only cost $169.99 at retail price. Maybe the electronics inside the car shoot the price up considerably, but it still feels excessive.

As a longtime collector, I can't help but wish that there was a cheaper version of this made available that wasn't a HasLab project. Obviously, the point of these projects is to give die-hard fans a certain scale of a collectible that wouldn't make sense to produce on a massive scale for such a high price, but this one doesn't feel like it needed to be so expensive. But maybe I'm just getting cheap and less impulsive in my older age.

Both versions of the "Ghostbusters" Plasma Series Ectomobile will be available for pre-order until 11:59pm ET on December 2, 2024. The project requires 12,000 combined backer orders to allow production to move forward, and the vehicle is expected to ship in fall 2025. Buyers won't be charged until the campaign deadline has passed.