This New Ghostbusters Ecto-1 Toy Is Incredible, But The Pricetag Is Mass Hysteria
When "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" arrived in 2021, soaked in nostalgia, it gave Hasbro an excuse to dig back into the legacy of "Ghostbusters" and deliver new action figures of the original team of paranormal exterminators. Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson all got new action figures from the original "Ghostbusters" in Hasbro's six-inch line of Plasma Series collectibles, as well as new figures inspired by their aged appearances (or ghostly in the case of the late Ramis) in "Afterlife." However, there was one signature element of "Ghostbusters" missing from this toy line, and Hasbro's crowdfunding collectible arm HasLab is rectifying that soon.
Today, Hasbro announced that the latest HasLab crowdfunded collectible release is an Ecto-1 vehicle scaled to the six-inch Plasma Series figures. The collectible vehicle will come with a bunch of exclusive accessories, especially if you buy the deluxe version inspired by "Ghostbusters II," and there's one particularly cool bonus item that buyers will get if the project is fully funded within two weeks. Unfortunately, the pricetag for this HasLab item is rather excessive. While HasLab is known for creating limited edition collectibles that otherwise wouldn't be made without guaranteed funds to produce them, the cost of the "Ghostbusters" Plasma Series Ecto-1 feels like overkill.
Everybody can relax, I found the car!
At New York Comic Con, Hasbro announced the new HasLab "Ghostbusters" Plasma Series Ectomobile. The campaign promises to bring the classic Ecto-1 (learn more about its origins and designs here) to collectible shelves, and it comes with plenty of bells and whistles to satisfy longtime fans of the franchise. Here's a rundown of the features on the new vehicle, which is the first time it's ever been offered at a six-inch action figure scale:
- Ghostbusters Plasma Series 6-Inch-Scale Ecto-1 with Lights & Sounds
- 1984 Ecto-1 Hubcaps (x4)
- Ghostbusters 1984 Ecto-1 Decal Sheet
- Removable, Rolling Gurney
- Ghostbusters Plasma Series Library Ghost Action Figure with Stand, Library Book Stack Accessory, and Library Book accessory
- Ghostbusters Plasma Series Slimer Action Figure with Stand
Yes, this is also the first time that Slimer has been made available in the Plasma Series, but he'll technically be the second ghost introduced to the roster, because the Library Ghost (aka the Gray Lady, Librarian Ghost, and Eleanor Twitty) has been given the honor of being the first ghost in the toy line. I suppose that makes sense, since she's the first ghost who appears in the original "Ghostbusters." It's a nice touch to have stylized bases for the ghost figures to sit on, so they stands actually appear as if they're part of the ghostly apparition rather than your average action figure support.
Plus, if the project is funded within two weeks, the order will also include Rick Moranis as Louis Tully in "Ghostbusters" gear, a Plasma Series figure that won't be available anywhere else.
But that's not all. For the ultimate "Ghostbusters" fan, there's also a deluxe version of the Ecto-1 that will allow fans to create the Ecto-1A from "Ghostbusters II," and it comes with a bunch more items, including four additional action figures.
Ghostbusters II fans, rejoice! Ecto-1A is available too
Here's everything that comes with the deluxe version of the Ecto-1, on top of everything included in the regular version:
- Ghostbusters II Conversion Kit Ecto-1A Roof with Functioning Lights (x1)
- Ecto-1A Red Rear Bumper with Ecto-1A License Plate (x1)
- 1989 Ghostbusters II Ecto-1A Decal Sheet (x1)
- 1989 Ecto-1A Hubcaps (x4)
But perhaps the best part of getting the Ecto-1A deluxe version of the vehicle is that you'll also get everything seen here
- Ghostbusters Plasma Series Proton Streams (x4)
- Ghostbusters Plasma Series Ray Stantz (Ghostbusters II) Action Figure (x1)
- Ghostbusters Plasma Series Winston Zeddemore (Ghostbusters II) Action Figure (x1)
- Ghostbusters Plasma Series Egon Spengler (Ghostbusters II) Action Figure (x1)
- Ghostbusters Plasma Series Peter Venkman (Ghostbusters II) Action Figure (x1)
- Ghostbusters Plasma Series Proton Pack Accessories (x4)
- Ghostbusters Plasma Series Ecto-Charger Pack Accessories (x2)
- Ghostbusters Plasma Series Ecto-plasm Streams (x2)
- Ghostbusters II Toaster Accessory (x1)
- Ghostbusters II Hot Beverage Thermal Mug Accessory (x1)
- Ghostbusters II Free-Balloon-for-the-Kids Accessory (x1)
Since "Ghostbusters II" has not been given the same Plasma Series treatment, this is the only way fans can get ahold of the sequel's version of the characters in their gray jumpsuits (at least for now). Plus, having a pair of Ecto-Charger packs with Ecto-plasm streams is pretty dang cool too. The only thing missing is a quartet of Santa Claus hats for a little Christmas touch.
But that pricetag is a little too salty
Now for the bad news: The base model version of the "Ghostbusters" Plasma Series Ectomobile will cost $324.99. If you want the deluxe model with all the "Ghostbusters II" gear, you'll be paying $399.99. To quote a certain stuffy hotel manager, "I had no idea it would be so much. I won't pay it."
Honestly, this Ecto-1 looks incredible. The fact that it's scaled to the six-inch figures means it's big, and being equipped with all the right lights and sounds makes it even cooler. But the pricepoint still feels off. With only two bonus figures included in the base model (not counting the potential bonus of Louis Tully), this feels like it should only cost $250 at most. That's especially true when you consider the fact that the "Ghostbusters II" deluxe version only costs $75 more, and it comes with four additional figures with full accessories, on top of everything that transforms the Ecto-1 into the Ecto-1A. For comparison, there was once a Black Series TIE Fighter in the "Star Wars" toy line scaled to six-inch figures, and that only cost $169.99 at retail price. Maybe the electronics inside the car shoot the price up considerably, but it still feels excessive.
As a longtime collector, I can't help but wish that there was a cheaper version of this made available that wasn't a HasLab project. Obviously, the point of these projects is to give die-hard fans a certain scale of a collectible that wouldn't make sense to produce on a massive scale for such a high price, but this one doesn't feel like it needed to be so expensive. But maybe I'm just getting cheap and less impulsive in my older age.
Both versions of the "Ghostbusters" Plasma Series Ectomobile will be available for pre-order until 11:59pm ET on December 2, 2024. The project requires 12,000 combined backer orders to allow production to move forward, and the vehicle is expected to ship in fall 2025. Buyers won't be charged until the campaign deadline has passed.