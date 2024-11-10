The Four Best Ben Affleck Movies On Rotten Tomatoes Have One Thing In Common

Film audiences may have first recognized Ben Affleck for his appearance in the 1992 film "School Ties," where he played the main sidekick of the film's central bully. In 1993, Affleck was already behind the camera as well, having made a rather notorious 16-minute short film called "I Killed My Lesbian Wife, Hung Her on a Meat Hook, and Now I Have a Three-Picture Deal at Disney." Affleck played a boorish womanizer named Shannon in Kevin Smith's 1995 comedy "Mallrats," and he teamed with Smith again in 1997 to make the stirring queer romantic drama "Chasing Amy." At the end of 1997, Affleck and his friend Matt Damon became awards darlings thanks to Gun Van Sant's "Good Will Hunting" which they both wrote and starred in.

Affleck has remained a superstar ever since, having appeared in terse studio dramas, mainstream romances, and numerous action films. He played the superheroes Daredevil and Batman and continued to work with Kevin Smith. He also, as any superstar might, appeared in his share of stinkers, including "Gigli," and "Paycheck." Affleck directed his first feature in 2007 with "Gone Baby Gone," an intense kidnapping thriller starring his brother, Casey Affleck. He would go on to direct the documentary "Gimme Shelter," and the features "The Town," the Best Picture-winner "Argo," and "Live By Night." In 2023, he appeared in the corporate biopic "Air," the heady Robert Rodriguez thriller "Hypnotic," and the ultra-bomb "The Flash." Affleck's career has always been varied.

Rotten Tomatoes recently had a rundown of all the films Affleck starred in, produced, or directed, and found an interesting trend. 51 films were ranked by their Rotten Tomatoes approval rating, and the four highest-approved films in Affleck's career were all films he either wrote, directed, or produced.