Terrifier 3's Most Darkly Comedic Art The Clown Moment Was Improvised

"Terrifier 3" spoilers follow.

No one goes to a slasher flick looking for a deathly serious drama about an unstoppable killing machine who offs their victims in wildly inventive fashion. The point of every slasher movie that sprung up in the wake of trailblazers like "Psycho," "Black Christmas" and "Halloween" is to give fright-seeking viewers a Grand Guignol good time at the movies. Granted, some slashers can blend serious themes into their stalk-and-kill-a-thon structures (Joseph Zito's "The Prowler" offers up tough commentary about America's post-war treatment of its veterans), but those movies know to lighten up when it comes to delivering the splatter.

This is a lesson filmmaker Damien Leone has learned well. The twisted creator of the "Terrifier" franchise and its greasepaint-slathered antagonist Art the Clown grew up a fan of slashers, and knows full well what sickos like him are looking for out of the genre. They want kills that go way too far, that are frankly impossible to execute, and, in that blood-spurting vein, are uproarious to behold. Leone's been shredding the outside of the envelope since he split poor Dawn (Catherine Corcoran) in half in the first movie, and he's somehow managed to top himself with each sequel.

While Leone strikes a silly tone from the outset in "Terrifier 3" (and kicks it into overdrive with the Art the Clown Christmas carol), he genuinely cares about the welfare of his main characters, particularly Lauren LaVera's savage survivor Sienna Shaw, and thus gets us caring more than expected about her fate. We can handle her getting hacked and stabbed, but we don't want her to fall prey to Art (David Howard Thornton).

So when it was not looking good for Sienna in the film's final set piece, Leone encouraged Thornton to inject a bit of humor into the moment.