Gary Oldman Wasn't Credited For His Work In A Ridley Scott-Directed Horror Movie

Ridley Scott's 2001 horror thriller "Hannibal" was a long-in-the-tooth sequel to "The Silence of the Lambs," both of them based on the works of author Thomas Harris. "Silence of the Lambs" was a boffo blockbuster when it came out in 1991, winning many Oscars and making millions. Anthony Hopkins took the world by storm with his lip-smacking performance as Dr. Hannibal Lecter, a brilliant psychiatrist with a penchant for mutilating, killing, and often eating his victims. At the end of "Lambs," Hannibal escapes his high-security prison and proceeds to wreak havoc in the world.

In "Hannibal," however, we learn that Dr. Lecter left one of his victims alive. Mason Verger (Gary Oldman) was a child stalker who, years ago, fell into Lecter's psychiatric care. Lecter, being a brilliant manipulator of minds, convinced Mason to use his autoerotic asphyxiation noose while slicing off his own face and feeding it to nearby dogs. Years later, Mason is paralyzed and defaced but has amassed a great deal of wealth behind the scenes. He is now using his political influence and control of the FBI to draw Lecter out of hiding and get his revenge. Mason's revenge involves a pack of wild pigs trained to eat human flesh.

There is a flashback sequence wherein audiences can see Oldman's face clearly, but for the bulk of the film, Mason Verger is scarred beyond recognition. One would be forgiven for not knowing it was Oldman under the makeup, as the prosthetic technicians did an amazing job.

The issue would also be muddied by the fact that Oldman's name was absent from the credits upon the initial release of "Hannibal." For the film's home video release, Oldman's credit was restored, but for a while, it seemed that the actor wanted to go uncredited. The truth about Oldman's credit is also difficult to determine, as the actor and the film's producer, Martha De Laurentiis, give different accounts of the matter. De Laurentiis said there was bad blood in an interview with the Guardian. Oldman, however, Talking to IGN in 2012, said the reason for the missing credit was more playful.