A Brilliant Horror Director Gave Quentin Tarantino A Terrible Note On Reservoir Dogs

One of the hardest parts of working in the film industry is the fact that your work, no matter how hard you've worked on it and/or how proud you are of it, can't move forward until you let other people pass judgment on it. That screenplay that you've poured every ounce of your creative energy into for months is finished, and now you've got to get notes from your friends, your agent, and anyone who might be interested in working on it. It's terrifying. And the situation gets more fraught when you're showing a cut of the film. You've been working with an editor to craft a compelling motion picture, and all that effort could come undone over two hours in a screening room.

When you've been through this, when you know how it feels to take a barrage of constructive criticism, you tend to be very careful when you're the one asked to give notes. Typically, you're being asked to do so because the person is a colleague, if not a friend, so your impulse is to be encouraging. If the movie doesn't work, you focus on what does and nudge the filmmaker in a direction that might improve the work. Usually, this means recommending cuts — which is easy when you've only watched a movie once. If you've lived with the film for months in the editing room, dropping a whole scene can feel like lopping off a limb.

It's a brutal process, but if the director in question is serious about their art, they want you to be as brutal as possible (and if you're Antoine Fuqua on "Training Day," you face that music). Not nasty, but tough in a way that might get you considering the work in a new light. It's helpful to remember that you don't have to take every note, but it's also important to know that you're wasting everyone's time if you wall yourself off from all criticism.

On the other side of the equation, you're not helping if you're just gassing up the director. And yet, what happens if the movie really is that good? What if they nailed it on their first pass? "Phantasm" maestro Don Coscarelli ran into this predicament when Quentin Tarantino asked him to check out an early cut of "Reservoir Dogs," and he's still kicking himself for how he handled it.