The Late Film Editor Who Was Quentin Tarantino's Secret Weapon

In 2009, Sally Menke, the splicer extraordinaire who cut her way to film industry prominence as Quentin Tarantino's most trusted collaborator, wrote, "Editors are the quiet heroes of movies and I like it that way." I emphatically agree and disagree with this observation. On one hand, the best film editing is seamless; watching a movie should be an entrancing experience, and it's the editor's job to not break the spell. Yes, there are singular, medium-altering cuts (the entire Odessa Steps sequence in Sergei Eisenstein's silent classic "Potemkin;" the blowing out of a match whisking us off to the desert in David Lean's "Lawrence of Arabia;" the bone-to-spaceship transition in Stanley Kubrick's "2001: A Space Opera"), but they're grand gestures deftly woven into the fabric of the movie. They pull you deeper into their worlds, not take you out of them.

Watch enough movies, however, and you become attuned to certain editorial rhythms. After a while, you can sense early on when a great director has been knocked off his A-game. For example, Lean's "Doctor Zhivago," his epic follow-up to "Lawrence of Arabia," might look and sound the part of a masterpiece on occasion (thanks to the contributions of screenwriter Robert Bolt, cinematographer Freddie Young, and composer Maurice Jarre), but it's glacially paced from the start and never finds its gait. How did a god-level director coming off his finest work miss the mark so badly?

Anne V. Coates, the quiet hero of Lean's 1963 triumph, was loudly absent from the editing room.

Most filmmaker-editor relationships are not monogamous (Lean only worked with Coates once), but I do think it's telling that two of the best to step behind a camera, Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino, are/were fiercely committed to, respectively, Thelma Schoonmaker and Sally Menke. While I think both men were destined to be major artists regardless of whom they collaborated with, they were remarkably fortunate to grow as directors alongside such incredibly talented women.

And though Tarantino's made several great movies over the last 14 years, I miss that singular cinematic voice he shared with Menke.