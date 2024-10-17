Brad Pitt Could've Starred In A Cult Classic Horror Sequel Years Before He Was Famous

Put yourself into a 1987 state of mind, and imagine you're using the computer from "Weird Science" to create the perfect young actor. You want it all: A hunk with legitimate performing chops who can do finely composed drama as easily as he does zany comedy. He can be the world's sexiest man and its biggest blithering idiot. He's also got an athletic frame onto which you can pack layers of muscle. Can he sing and dance? Probably, but we're not trying to take roles away from our underserved musical theater stars, so let's not get greedy. All the other stuff you want a star to do, however, he does it.

So feed your snipped-from-magazine clippings of Robert Redford, Paul Newman, Cary Grant, Gary Cooper and the like into the computer, and who do you come up with? Lorenzo Lamas?? You've got yourself a virus, pal (and quite possibly worse). Try again. Did you get Brad Pitt? Good.

Now imagine you're casting a horror sequel in 1987, and a then-23-year-old Brad Pitt walks into the room to audition for a role. You're under pressure from the studio to find a young stud to make up for the sex appeal deficit left by your balding, 42-year-old co-lead. This is your chance. You get to discover one of the biggest movie stars in Hollywood for the next 37 years and counting. But he's not quite Brad Pitt yet, and you pass. It's not your fault, really, but years later, you figure what you didn't get in that screen test you'd find very quickly on set. How do you live with yourself?

Ask Don Coscarelli. He's the guy who didn't cast Brad Pitt to be in "Phantasm II."