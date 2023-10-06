Leprechaun's Mark Jones On Creating An Unlikely Franchise & Directing Pre-Fame Jennifer Aniston [Exclusive Interview]

Horror was in a bad way during a good chunk of the 1990s. The slasher craze kicked off by John Carpenter's "Halloween" had more than run its course, so the studios, which never truly respected the genre in the first place, generally threw up their hands. If it wasn't a sequel or a Stephen King adaptation, they really weren't interested.

This is where upstart, mid-range production companies came in. There was still a healthy market for horror in the home video market, and, if you made the movie cheaply enough, potential to make a lightning-quick killing in theaters. Mark Jones' "Leprechaun" accomplished the latter in 1993. Released over the second weekend of January, the silly yarn about an ill-tempered fairy who goes on a murderous rampage whenever anyone steals his gold scared up $8.6 million at the United States box office. Given its $1 million budget, it was a modest hit for Trimark Pictures. Then it hit video stores, and a franchise was born.

Who knew horror nuts were clamoring for a cheeky series of films wherein greedy miscreants are offed in gruesome fashion by an Irish folk icon? Writer-director Jones had an inkling. The television writing veteran, whose small-screen credits read like a Gen X pop cultural primer — he got his start writing for Hanna-Barbera shows like "Scooby's Laff-A-Lympics" and "Captain Caveman and the Teen Angels" before hitting live-action pay dirt as a scribe on "The A-Team" and "Riptide" — had his eye on directing, and sold Trimark on his vision. When Warwick Davis, who stole our hearts as the Ewok Wicket and Willow Ufgood, signed on to play the title creature, the film became an irresistible goof.

"Leprechaun" not only launched an eight-movie franchise (with a Roy Lee-produced reboot in the works), it served as Jennifer Aniston's pre-"Friends" debut. There was something magical about this first movie, and Hulu is rightfully celebrating its legacy by streaming all eight movies during its "Huluween" celebration. I had the pleasure of chatting with Jones on the 30th anniversary of his unexpected triumph, and we discussed the origins of his movie, what it was like to direct a neophyte Aniston, and most importantly, why the A-Team couldn't kill people.

Note: This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.