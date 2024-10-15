Batman: Resurrection Brings A Classic DC Comics Villain Into Tim Burton's Batman Universe

There will be spoilers for "Batman: Resurrection" in this article.

One of the great tragedies of the Michael Keaton and Tim Burton collaboration on "Batman" was that it didn't last long enough. We only saw a few of the great villains and characters from the Batman rogues' gallery represented, with some hints of what might have come if the franchise continued under Burton's eye. We were robbed of a great Billy Dee Williams performance as Two-Face, which would have been legendary as his take on Harvey Dent was grounded and fascinating (though he would end up reprising the role in "The LEGO Batman Movie").

Tim Burton's take on the Penguin — played by Danny DeVito — was so far outside of what we might have expected that it was a revelation. Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman was legendary, and Jack Nicholson's Joker set the bar so high that it has, arguably, never been surpassed for the character (at least in my subjective view).

I'd always imagined what other villains would have looked like grounded in the Art Deco-Gothic contemporary pseudo-1940s of Tim Burton's Gotham City. I wanted to see what the Riddler would be like with that noir vibe or Poison Ivy with that Art Noveau bent. Imagine how a more hard-boiled killer of a criminal like Mr. Zsasz might fit in. Think of how Tim Burton might take on someone more absurd like the Mad Hatter. Surely, he couldn't do worse than his take on the Mad Hatter in his abysmal "Alice in Wonderland" adaptation.

Thanks to John Jackson Miller's new novel "Batman: Resurrection," we get to see two classic Batman villains fit perfectly into Tim Burton's world, and we even get teased with a third.