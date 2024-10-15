New Batman: Resurrection Book Fills In The Gap Between Batman 1989 And Batman Returns

"Batman: Resurrection" also has the courtesy to bring back some characters that simply vanished after "Batman" and puts them in places that make sense leading up to "Batman Returns."

Even as a kid, one of my favorite characters was Robert Wuhl's Alexander Knox. His smart ass reporter persona was responsible for all of the most quotable lines in the movie (lines I still quote to this day), but he simply vanished without explanation in "Batman Returns." Likewise, Kim Basinger's Vicki Vale disappeared, too. Both seemed incredibly important to the narrative and Bruce Wayne's continuing story and we got no answers to wrap up their threads, merely dangling questions. My siblings and I debated endlessly about whether or not Knox even survived the Smylex attack at the parade. After all, he had covered his mouth up during the attack, but he had gotten hit by that car. Meanwhile, Vicki seemed very into Bruce, and he'd revealed her secret to her! How can she just be gone?

John Jackson Miller was clearly a fan of both of these movies, and he's able to take all of these threads and tie them up in ways that make sense and feel satisfying. But he took it one step further, because on top of that, "Batman: Resurrection" also sets up threads that feel like they came out of nowhere in "Batman Returns," such as the metoric rise of Christopher Walken's Max Schrek, which is woven into the narrative of the gang wars from the first film. Another thread that begins in the book allows for a cameo by Selina Kyle, Michelle Pfeiffer's character who would go on to become Catwoman.

By making both movies feel so much more united, Miller made the world between the movies feel so much more whole and lived in. Perhaps that wasn't something anyone needed 35 years after these films earned their blockbuster status, and we've had countless "Batman" movies since then, but I think these two in particular stand the test of time and deserve this treatment still. I think most will also agree if they give this book a shot.