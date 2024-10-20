Ben Affleck's Gone Girl Co-Star Confirmed That Wild Rumor You Heard Is Wrong

No, Ben Affleck apparently did not shut down filming on "Gone Girl" because he, a lifelong Boston Red Sox devotee, staunchly refused to don a Yankees cap during a scene.

Back in 2021, Affleck's on-screen twin sister Carrie Coon — who played Margot Dunne to Affleck's Nick Dunne in "Gone Girl" — set the record straight and claimed that she doesn't think that whole fracas ever actually happened. At least, if there was some sort of issue, she doesn't remember it (and it should be said here that she is not in the scene where Affleck would have had to wear the dreaded Yankees hat).

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" and other projects, Carrie Coon addressed the rumor about her 2014 project with Affleck. "I do not recall a four-day shutdown over a hat," she told reporter Brian Davids. "So I think that might've been a touch of exaggeration, though they are both very passionate. And also, David Fincher gives Ben a lot of sh** just in general. But Ben really likes it. I mean, the thing that was hard about being on set is that Ben was always behind the camera asking David why he was doing what he was doing and interrogating him like he was a film school nerd. So it was sometimes hard to get Ben to focus." This is her recollection, but around the time of the film's release — and on its DVD commentary — Fincher and Affleck were both singing a different tune.