A 2024 Romantic Drama With Laura Dern & Liam Hemsworth Is Killing It On Netflix

Romance is the name of the game when it comes to ever-shifting streaming trends, with at least one romance-centered title topping the charts to accommodate for a feel-good factor.

Last month, the Kristen Bell and Adam Brody-starring rom-com "Nobody Wants This" reigned over the Netflix U.S. charts, thanks to a refreshing, authentic storyline driven by characters brimming with charm. Fast forward to the present, we have a new romantic drama sitting at #2 on the Netflix U.S. Top 10 movies list, sandwiched between "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" and (surprisingly), the 2016 animated musical comedy, "Sing" (via FlixPatrol).

Written and directed by Susannah Grant, "Lonely Planet" uses its picturesque setting of Morocco to drive an unlikely romance between a reclusive writer and finance guy, who are drawn together under a hyper-specific set of circumstances that can only occur when you're away on a retreat.

The always superb Laura Dern, who embodies the reclusive writer Katherine Loewe, told TUDUM why this role spoke to her and how "Lonely Planet" explores something deeper than a romantic connection:

"What drew me to the story was the exploration of identity and self-worth within relationships, especially in a world as intellectually charged as the literary scene. The dynamic between the younger man and the older, established writer intrigued me because it's not just about romance — it's about finding someone who truly sees and understands you, which is something deeply human and relatable."

The younger businessman in the equation, Owen Brophy (Liam Hemsworth) initially feels lost among the group of writers who surround him during this retreat, but he ends up forming a tender, intoxicating relationship with Katherine, whom he is willing to meet halfway. This sounds like a really sweet premise, so let us dive into what "Lonely Planet" has to offer.