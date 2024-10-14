A 2024 Romantic Drama With Laura Dern & Liam Hemsworth Is Killing It On Netflix
Romance is the name of the game when it comes to ever-shifting streaming trends, with at least one romance-centered title topping the charts to accommodate for a feel-good factor.
Last month, the Kristen Bell and Adam Brody-starring rom-com "Nobody Wants This" reigned over the Netflix U.S. charts, thanks to a refreshing, authentic storyline driven by characters brimming with charm. Fast forward to the present, we have a new romantic drama sitting at #2 on the Netflix U.S. Top 10 movies list, sandwiched between "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" and (surprisingly), the 2016 animated musical comedy, "Sing" (via FlixPatrol).
Written and directed by Susannah Grant, "Lonely Planet" uses its picturesque setting of Morocco to drive an unlikely romance between a reclusive writer and finance guy, who are drawn together under a hyper-specific set of circumstances that can only occur when you're away on a retreat.
The always superb Laura Dern, who embodies the reclusive writer Katherine Loewe, told TUDUM why this role spoke to her and how "Lonely Planet" explores something deeper than a romantic connection:
"What drew me to the story was the exploration of identity and self-worth within relationships, especially in a world as intellectually charged as the literary scene. The dynamic between the younger man and the older, established writer intrigued me because it's not just about romance — it's about finding someone who truly sees and understands you, which is something deeply human and relatable."
The younger businessman in the equation, Owen Brophy (Liam Hemsworth) initially feels lost among the group of writers who surround him during this retreat, but he ends up forming a tender, intoxicating relationship with Katherine, whom he is willing to meet halfway. This sounds like a really sweet premise, so let us dive into what "Lonely Planet" has to offer.
Lonely Planet explores a grounded, beautiful romance
Minor spoilers for "Lonely Planet" to follow.
Chefchaouen emerges as the primary location for successful novelist Katherine to seek solace for her writing, as impossible deadlines often demand that you tune everything out and lock in. However, Katherine's vacation coincides with a writer's conference, prompting some networking with fellow authors, among whom, first-time novelist Lily (Diana Silvers) arrives with her boyfriend, Owen. There's trouble in paradise from the get-go, as Lily and Owen could not be more different than one another. Furthermore, each is unwilling to pause and listen to the other: while Owen does not care much about the literary environment that the convention evokes, Lily does not appreciate Owen's preoccupation with his work when he's on vacation with her. After a string of events, Owen enters Katherine's orbit, and the two start a tentative friendship and begin to get to know one another.
There's lots to like about the burgeoning relationship between the two, as it is interesting to view their disparate worlds merging instead of clashing, where both Katherine and Owen become more patient and open-minded versions of themselves in each other's company. The urge to be truly seen by another, when actualized, often brings about such beautiful changes in the self, even when the rest of the world pokes at our deep-seated fears and insecurities, ridiculing our very identities. Owen experiences this firsthand when most of the writers (except Katherine) mock him for his disinterest in literary pursuits, making them feel terribly insecure, but Katherine offers to soothe these sentiments with a mature, accepting outlook that draws the duo closer together.
Although the film approaches these sentiments without resorting to manufactured melodrama, taking a more grounded, worthwhile approach, "Lonely Planet" does not offer anything new, nor does it explore the heady mix of literary elitism, mixed with a sprinkle of vitriolic self-doubt, which is the lens most of the writers here are parsed through. Although Dern and Hemsworth played their roles well, the chemistry feels lacking, causing some of their more profound moments to feel like a beautiful painting devoid of color.
The rest feels pretty predictable, but you should make up your own mind about "Lonely Planet," which is currently streaming on Netflix.