How To Watch The Wild Robot At Home
It was arguably the most moving family film of the year (as laid out in /Film's review by Ryan Scott), it promptly exceeded expectations at the box office, and it's even earned one of the quickest sequel greenlights you'll ever see (as reported by Deadline this past weekend). To top it all off, "The Wild Robot" is almost a sure lock for an Oscars nomination at the very least, adding another feather in the cap of movie fans who are on the right side of history and are eager to see animation treated with the same respect as any other medium out there. Indeed, DreamWorks has done everything right to support and promote director Chris Sanders' heartwarming movie ... up until now, that is.
It's just the new pandemic reality we're living in, to be sure, but there's just something profoundly odd about the news that "The Wild Robot" is already being made available for home viewing. After first hitting theaters on September 27, 2024, the movie hadn't even enjoyed a full month of exclusivity (which only makes its opening weekend success all the more impressive) before DreamWorks decided to double dip and allow fans to purchase or rent digital copies of the film as soon as tomorrow, October 15, 2024. Baffling! This strategy has become more and more prevalent since 2020 and the bean counters must be seeing results, so perhaps this move won't undercut its continued theatrical performance (see also: what happened with "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"). Then again, if any movie this year was ever suited to beat the odds and achieve something nobody thought possible, well, it'd be the one about lost robot Roz (voiced by Lupita Nyong'o) finding her purpose in life as the caretaker for orphaned gosling Brightbill (Kit Connor), alongside the roguish fox Fink (Pedro Pascal).
The Wild Robot sets its physical media release just in time for the holidays
One thing's for sure: If you had as visceral a reaction to "The Wild Robot" as I did, you'll want to experience this instant classic again and again and again. Quibbles aside, we'll all be able to do exactly that as the stunningly-animated adventure will soon come home. The movie that /Film's very own Ryan Scott called "absolutely, impossibly, gobsmackingly gorgeous" will be made available to rent or purchase on digital platforms as early as tomorrow, and it'll come with all sorts of exciting bonus features and extras to make it worth our while. According to the official press release, these include "an alternate opening, recording booth footage with the all-star voice cast, how to draw tutorials, and more" ... although only when purchased through retailers such as Apple TV, Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu), Comcast Xfinity, Cox Microsoft Movies & TV, and Movies Anywhere.
Those holding out for the physical release, meanwhile, can now circle December 3, 2024, on their calendars. "The Wild Robot" will also be available on 4K UHD and Blu-ray, packed with plenty of goodies that include:
- COMMERCIAL FOR ROZZUM – An alternate opening to the film in storyboard form, with introduction by writer/director Chris Sanders.
- MOMENTS FROM THE MIC – Straight from the recording booth, watch the star-studded cast of The Wild Robot perform some of their most memorable lines!
- MEET THE CAST- How do you give empathy to the voice of a robot, vulnerability to a fox, and wisdom to an opossum? Meet the talented voice cast and learn more about your favorite characters from The Wild Robot.
- THE OVERPROTECTIVE MOTHER – A deleted sequence from the film in storyboard form, with an introduction by writer/director Chris Sanders.
- ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: ANIMATING THE WILD ROBOT – Go behind the scenes to see how filmmakers pushed the boundaries of animation to achieve the uniquely immersive world of The Wild Robot.
- FEELING ALIVE – Learn how filmmakers and cast enhanced the universally relatable thematic elements of Peter Brown's original story to deepen its emotional connection to audiences.
- WILD SOUNDS – Explore the incredible music of The Wild Robot – from Kris Bowers' enchanting score to Maren Morris' two new songs.
- HOW TO DRAW – Follow along with writer/director Chris Sanders as he teaches Lupita Nyong'o how to draw Roz and then learn to draw Fink, Baby Brightbill, and Pinktail with story artist/character designer Genevieve Tsai!
- FLY YOUR OWN BRIGHTBILL – One of Roz's primary tasks is to teach Brightbill to fly so he can migrate with the other geese. Here, you'll learn how to create your very own Brightbill Kite so you can help him fly too!