How To Watch The Wild Robot At Home

It was arguably the most moving family film of the year (as laid out in /Film's review by Ryan Scott), it promptly exceeded expectations at the box office, and it's even earned one of the quickest sequel greenlights you'll ever see (as reported by Deadline this past weekend). To top it all off, "The Wild Robot" is almost a sure lock for an Oscars nomination at the very least, adding another feather in the cap of movie fans who are on the right side of history and are eager to see animation treated with the same respect as any other medium out there. Indeed, DreamWorks has done everything right to support and promote director Chris Sanders' heartwarming movie ... up until now, that is.

It's just the new pandemic reality we're living in, to be sure, but there's just something profoundly odd about the news that "The Wild Robot" is already being made available for home viewing. After first hitting theaters on September 27, 2024, the movie hadn't even enjoyed a full month of exclusivity (which only makes its opening weekend success all the more impressive) before DreamWorks decided to double dip and allow fans to purchase or rent digital copies of the film as soon as tomorrow, October 15, 2024. Baffling! This strategy has become more and more prevalent since 2020 and the bean counters must be seeing results, so perhaps this move won't undercut its continued theatrical performance (see also: what happened with "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"). Then again, if any movie this year was ever suited to beat the odds and achieve something nobody thought possible, well, it'd be the one about lost robot Roz (voiced by Lupita Nyong'o) finding her purpose in life as the caretaker for orphaned gosling Brightbill (Kit Connor), alongside the roguish fox Fink (Pedro Pascal).

Read on for more details!