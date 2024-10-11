Kevin Bacon's Favorite Horror Movies Are Perfect To Binge Watch This Halloween

Spoopy Season is upon us, dear readers, and any cineaste worth their weight in bone matter is likely scouring the world's many streaming services looking for the best fright flicks available. Most casual horror fans may be content to idly re-watch well-trodden classics like "Halloween," while more enterprising gorehounds will be studiously studying the carefully curated films on Shudder. The jaded, more experienced fright fans, however, will require stronger coffee to get their fear fix, and those brave souls may dive face-first into the overstuffed trough of Night Flight or Eternal Family, looking for oddities that the average soul cannot stand. Are you going to watch a gentle film like "Hocus Pocus" this October, or are you the type to try out "Bloody Muscle Bodybuilder in Hell?"

We can say for sure that actor Kevin Bacon, a great actor with impeccable taste, is an aficionado of the genre and likes to assemble his own month-long horror marathons. On October 10, 2024, Bacon took to Twitter/X with a 55-second video, rapidly listing his 20 favorite horror movies. The vast bulk of them were releases from the last decade, proving that the actor has been paying attention to the genre, but he included some well-worn classics as well.

There is a lot of variety in the list, as Bacon selected films from around the world. Horror aficionados may already be familiar with all 20 of his selections — none of them are wholly obscure — but casual filmgoers might need a reminder to see films like "Martyrs" or "A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night."

Bacon also cheekily selected two films that he starred in (including what might be one of the better horror films of the 1990s), as well as one recent film starring his daughter, Sosie Bacon.

The full list of Bacon's favorite horror movies is below.