Kevin Bacon's Favorite Horror Movies Are Perfect To Binge Watch This Halloween
Spoopy Season is upon us, dear readers, and any cineaste worth their weight in bone matter is likely scouring the world's many streaming services looking for the best fright flicks available. Most casual horror fans may be content to idly re-watch well-trodden classics like "Halloween," while more enterprising gorehounds will be studiously studying the carefully curated films on Shudder. The jaded, more experienced fright fans, however, will require stronger coffee to get their fear fix, and those brave souls may dive face-first into the overstuffed trough of Night Flight or Eternal Family, looking for oddities that the average soul cannot stand. Are you going to watch a gentle film like "Hocus Pocus" this October, or are you the type to try out "Bloody Muscle Bodybuilder in Hell?"
We can say for sure that actor Kevin Bacon, a great actor with impeccable taste, is an aficionado of the genre and likes to assemble his own month-long horror marathons. On October 10, 2024, Bacon took to Twitter/X with a 55-second video, rapidly listing his 20 favorite horror movies. The vast bulk of them were releases from the last decade, proving that the actor has been paying attention to the genre, but he included some well-worn classics as well.
There is a lot of variety in the list, as Bacon selected films from around the world. Horror aficionados may already be familiar with all 20 of his selections — none of them are wholly obscure — but casual filmgoers might need a reminder to see films like "Martyrs" or "A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night."
Bacon also cheekily selected two films that he starred in (including what might be one of the better horror films of the 1990s), as well as one recent film starring his daughter, Sosie Bacon.
The full list of Bacon's favorite horror movies is below.
Kevin Bacon's 20 favorite horror movies
The Bacon Bunch is as follows:
- Takashi Miike's "Audition" (1999)
- Nicolas Roeg's "Don't Look Now" (1973)
- Shin'ichirō Ueda's "One Cut of the Dead" (2017)
- George A. Romero's "Dawn of the Dead" (1978)
- Edgar Wright's "Shaun of the Dead" (2004)
- Danny Boyle's "28 Days Later" (2002)
- Jordan Peele's "Get Out" (2017)
- Ana Lily Amirpour's "A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night" (2014)
- Tomas Alfredson's "Let The Right One In" (2008)
- Ti West's "X" (2022)
- Ti West's "Pearl" (2022)
- Ti West's "MaXXXine" (2024)
- Robert Eggers' "The Witch" (2015)
- Anna Biller's "The Love Witch" (2016)
- Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez's "The Blair Witch Project" (1999)
- Neil Marshall's "The Descent" (2005)
- James Gunn's "Slither" (2006)
- Ari Aster's "Midsommar" (2019)
- Pascal Laugier's "Martyrs" (2008)
- Ari Aster's "Hereditary" (2018)
- Parker Finn's "Smile" (2022)
- David Koepp's "Stir of Echoes" (1999)
Bacon, of course, has multiple personal connections to several of the above films. He played the lead character in "Stir of Echoes," an excellent film about a working-class dude who begins seeing ghosts after undergoing hypnosis. Bacon also had a supporting role as a sleazy private detective in "MaXXXine," and he also included "X" and "Pearl," as those three films constitute a trilogy. The actor similarly included the James Gunn film "Slither," a horror comedy about infectious worm monsters, having worked with Gunn on "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," in which he played himself.
Meanwhile, Bacon's daughter Sosie was the star of "Smile," a film about a shape-shifting entity that appears to its victims as smiling strangers. The sequel to "Smile" is due in theaters on October 18, 2024.
The above list is pretty unassailable, and you can't really go wrong with any of them. You've likely seen many of them already. If one starts today, an ambitious horror fan can watch one of Bacon's films every day from now until Halloween. Bacon listed his choices in no particular order, so choose whichever film you want to start with. If you want to skip a few days and then marathon through three or four in a sitting, that is also acceptable.
Also, throw in Ron Underwood's 1990 film "Tremors," starring Kevin Bacon, for good measure. That's one of the best monster movies ever.